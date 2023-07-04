Sarkodie flies Tracy abroad for vacation to take a break from unending controversies

While Sarkodie chose to maintain a low profile and evade the camera's lens, his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, confidently showcased her stunning appearance and beautiful surroundings. She delighted in sharing glimpses of herself in various outfits, along with enticing backdrops that hinted at their current location outside of Ghana, where they are indulging in relaxation and leisure.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy, have recently become the center of attention on social media following Sarkodie's diss track aimed at Yvonne Nelson. The couple has faced criticism amid claims that Sarkodie disrespected women in his song.

However, in their current vacation, Tracy Sarkcess appears to be basking in the joy and making the most of their time away. The couple's presence and captivating moments have sparked admiration and envy among their fans, showcasing a beautiful bond and an opportunity for relaxation amidst the recent controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT