In celebration of International Driver’s Day this year, Yango Ghana, part of global tech company Yango Group, has celebrated the priceless contributions of top performing partner drivers.

The celebration which was observed on 7th June, was to honour top performing drivers who excelled in supply hours, trips, user ratings, and road safety in the past months. Yango acknowledged the hard work and dedication of these drivers who go beyond to provide excellent service to their passengers..

The partner drivers were presented with food baskets and essential items for car maintenance. This gesture demonstrates Yango’s commitment to acknowledging the important contribution these drivers make to both the ride-hailing industry and the community. It was also a tribute to Yango’s partner drivers who have shown hard work, resilience, and dedication in their service to passengers.

Country Manager for Yango Ride in Ghana, Mr. Tom Ofonime stressed the significance of recognizing the effort and commitment of partner drivers and all stakeholders in the ride-hailing industry. He said "At Yango, we believe that the partner drivers are the backbone of the ridehail industry. Their commitment and dedication not only ensure safe and reliable transportation for our passengers, but also contribute significantly to the growth of the entire ride-hailing ecosystem. By recognizing their efforts during our International Drivers Day celebrations, we aim to show our appreciation and gratitude for everything they do. The gifts are just a small token of our recognition, and we hope they serve as a reminder that we value these drivers as essential partners in this journey. Together, we can continue to elevate the standard of service in the industry and create a more sustainable future for all stakeholders involved.'’

Yango Ghana celebrates partner drivers to mark International Drivers Day 2025

Samuel Kojo Yirenkyi, One of the top 25 partner drivers who were honored, shared his excitement about being recognized and thanked Yango for this gesture on behalf of his fellow drivers. He also implored the partner drivers to work hard and offer the best quality services to passengers while taking advantage of the income generating opportunity offered by Yango. He said ‘’This recognition means a lot to us as drivers. It not only acknowledges our hard work and dedication but also reinforces the bond we share with our passengers as a family. The food baskets and essential items are not just gifts; they show that Yango truly values our contributions and cares about our well-being. We are motivated to continue delivering excellent service to our passengers, and gestures like these inspire us to push even harder. Thank you, Yango, for making us feel appreciated and for celebrating our role in this journey together!’’

This celebration highlights Yango’s commitment to supporting partner drivers in Ghana, following initiatives like the mothers Day gifts to the mothers and wives of partner drivers, Health and wellness screenings, the free trip insurance launch among other initiatives.

