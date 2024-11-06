'Trump victory levy' - Ghanaian celebrities react to Trump’s US election win

Reports from the BBC project 266 electoral votes for Trump and 194 for Harris, with results still pending from approximately 11 of the 50 states.

CNN also projects 266 electoral votes for Trump, with Harris at 188. In terms of the popular vote, Trump currently has over 68 million votes, while Harris has just over 63 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Trump’s anticipated win, some Ghanaian celebrities have shared their views on the highly anticipated US election results.

While some have reacted with humour, others appear indifferent to Trump’s victory.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu offered his thoughts on the outcome of the US elections, likening the situation to Ghana’s upcoming 2024 elections. Kwaku Manu observed that, in both countries, there is a former president seeking a second term against a current vice-president.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained: “If you look at this year’s elections in America, it is similar to Ghana’s own because the person who is winning the election, Trump, has been a president before. He went for one term and is returning, but his challenger is the current vice-president. If you look at Ghana, John Mahama also went for one term and is contesting for another term like Trump, but Bawumia is also challenging as the vice-president, similar to what is happening in America.”

Similarly, Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana reflected on the concept of “Sankofa,” saying, “Sankofa: ‘san’ to return, ‘ko’ to go, and ‘fa’ to seek; in Ghanaian philosophy, go back and get it…”

Other reactions