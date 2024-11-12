Tsatsu Tsikata picks son M.anifest as favourite rapper over Sarkodie

ece-auto-gen

During the interview, Tsatsu Tsikata was asked to choose between M.anifest and Sarkodie, two of Ghana's most prominent rappers.

Without hesitation, he expressed his admiration for M.anifest's lyrical depth, intelligent wordplay, and authentic storytelling.

“You know what? You are trying to trap me, but I’ll give you my answer,” Tsikata quipped when asked to pick between M.anifest and Sarkodie.

Referring to the two rappers’ 2020 collaboration Brown Paper Bag, he remarked, “I enjoy both of them. But of course, more of the time I’m enjoying my son than anybody else” he added.

Tsatsu Tsikata's endorsement of M.anifest as his favourite rapper highlights the diversity of opinions in Ghana's music scene. While some may debate the merits of this choice, it underscores M.anifest's growing influence and Tsatsu Tsikata's pride in his son's accomplishments.

Rapper M.anifest has affirmed his commitment to challenging the intellect of music consumers through his intricate lyrical style, asserting that he stands for artistic depth.