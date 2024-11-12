Tsatsu Tsikata picks son M.anifest as favourite rapper over Sarkodie

Tsatsu Tsikata, a respected Ghanaian lawyer and academic , recently sat down with GHOne TV for an in-depth interview. The conversation delved into various aspects of his life, including his musical tastes.
Renowned Ghanaian lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata has sparked a lively debate in the music industry after revealing his preference for son, M.anifest over Sarkodie as his favourite rapper during an interview.
Recommended articles
During the interview, Tsatsu Tsikata was asked to choose between M.anifest and Sarkodie, two of Ghana's most prominent rappers.
Without hesitation, he expressed his admiration for M.anifest's lyrical depth, intelligent wordplay, and authentic storytelling.
“You know what? You are trying to trap me, but I’ll give you my answer,” Tsikata quipped when asked to pick between M.anifest and Sarkodie.
Referring to the two rappers’ 2020 collaboration Brown Paper Bag, he remarked, “I enjoy both of them. But of course, more of the time I’m enjoying my son than anybody else” he added.
Tsatsu Tsikata's endorsement of M.anifest as his favourite rapper highlights the diversity of opinions in Ghana's music scene. While some may debate the merits of this choice, it underscores M.anifest's growing influence and Tsatsu Tsikata's pride in his son's accomplishments.
I won’t cease delivering complex lyrics in my music – M.anifest
Rapper M.anifest has affirmed his commitment to challenging the intellect of music consumers through his intricate lyrical style, asserting that he stands for artistic depth.
In a discussion on Hitz FM, the Ghanaian Hip Hop artist employed the metaphor of mining to illustrate his approach to rap, emphasizing the idea that deeper exploration yields the finest gold for miners compared to surface mining.