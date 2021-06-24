RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Burning of galamsey excavators nonsense - Tsatsu Tsikata

Legal practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata has condemned the burning of excavators belonging to illegal miners by government troops.

He said the act does not only contravenes the laws of Ghana, but it’s preposterous as well.

The celebrated lawyer said the government is fighting illegality with illegality.

“That is nonsense. That is nonsense because you don’t fight illegality with illegality. You don’t presume people guilty before you go through any process. There is no provision in any law of this country that allows government to do that,“ he stated.

According to him, the position taken by government is at variance with anything he has ever taught as a law lecturer.

However, the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has defended government’s position in burning the excavators.

He has insisted that the burning of excavators does not go against the country’s laws; adding that courting of sympathy for perpetrators leaves much to be desired.

Mr. Dame had referenced a court decision involving mining company, Exton Cubic to back his position.

“I find it – with all due respect – a little bit reprehensible, when people instead of ensuring that government leaves no stone unturned in its efforts to bring to a halt this menace, are rather advocating for the recognition of some non-existing rights of persons engaged in the act,” he stated.

