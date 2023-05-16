U.S prisons are well equipped; Abena Korkor empowers Hajia 4Reall to come back better

Ghanaians have condemned her over her previous interviews in which she claimed she worked hard for her money only to be exposed as a fraudster.

However, Abena Korkor, who has previously also served time in a U.S. prison for drug smuggling, has sought to console Hajia.

According to her, she shouldn’t be too worried because American prisons are well equipped hence not too bad to spend time there.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said after her incarceration, she will come back and still be a star in Ghana.

In a post on social media Abena said "@hajia4reall you are a tough nut to crack. You may have made some mistakes but you rise above it. I always believe in reformation. US prisons are well equipped if you are there. Take the time to reflect on your life and come back a winner. Book deals, more music etc awaits you. May God be your strength.

We are all trying to survive and make best of opportunities presented. Sometimes we are exploited by predators in our lives. Never give up, I am a living testimony".

Hajia 4 Reall was yesterday extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women for over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecution, Hajia 4 Reall's romance scam targeted elderly and single Americans who were living alone.

According to the prosecutors, from at least 2013 through 2019, Hajia 4Reall was involved with a group of con artists from West Africa who assumed fake identities to trick people into thinking they were in relationships with them using emails, texts and social media messages.