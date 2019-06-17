The actress has for long been expressing her bitterness towards her late father and always celebrates her mother instead whenever it is Father’s Day, the story hasn’t been different this year.

However, Yvonne Nelson now has a daughter, therefore, many thought she will pay homage to the man who fathered her child on a day Fathers are being celebrated but that did not happen.

Taking to Twitter, with some rants, Yvonne Nelson, chastised irresponsible fathers saying that it is by their deeds that there are so many broken families and kids out there.

Her posts have quickly sparked a debate as others agree with her opinion whilst other disagreed and wondered why there are bad mothers too but people don’t talk about that on Mother’s Day.

See the tweets below.