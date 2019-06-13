The Ghanaian musician, whom we know has been dating one Sandra Parker, for over some four years now, has disclosed in a social media post that he actually has four girlfriends.

It’s recalled that when the “Realer No” rapper appeared on the Delay Show, he mentioned that he has a very liberal girlfriend who understands when other women come into his life.

Pappy Kojo, in keeping it real with his fans has now openly stated that he has four girlfriends and he is also planning to have 4 children and a 4 some time before he reaches the age of 44.

Jason Gaisie, as officially called, made the statement in a post, in which he showed off a VGMA plaque to reminisce on how he won it four years and how the number “4” is playing some role in his life now.

“#TBT on this 4th day of the week, My followers on twitter are 444.4, I’m listening to 444 and I have 4 girlfriends and by the age of 44 I will have 4 kids and 4 some time I was the 4th member of 4x4 , And like brazil’s number 4 junior baiano , bibia me b3i ano cos like 4 years ago I won this on the 4th month of the year, and 4 seasons later I got nominated in 4 categories but lost and trended on social media for 4 days and this is 4 real. [SIC]” he wrote.