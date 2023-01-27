Use that energy to better yourself - Kwaw Kese speaks on artist beef

"If you diss someone who’s ahead of you in everything, you’re wasting your time. Use that energy to better yourself," he wrote.

Yaa Pono, Yesterday January 25, 2023 released a song titled 'Yard' which, which according to music lovers and fans ,is a diss to Sarkodie.

The lyrics of the song were interpreted as a direct attack to rapper Sark, who recently featured on the re-make of late Bob Marley's classic love song, "Stir It Up."

On the song, Yaa Pono touted his prowess as he claimed superiority over other rappers. He boasted of performing at events every weekend. He emitted that he is feared by some industry players while alleging spiritual attacks on his person.

“Monkeys, some of your fans will still hail me,” he rapped in the Twi language as he claimed to be the king of the rap music space.

"Who runs this yard? It's Pono who runs this yard."

Kwaw Kese's latest tweet drew the attention of Yaa Pono, who also took to his Twitter to respond.

According to him, Kwaw Kese should putt his grievances and advices in an official song if he dares to battle it out with him.

"Put whatever u wanna say on a beat, I respond to tune not speeches," Yaa Pono tweeted.

However, Sarkodie has in the past week been under fire for ignoring and disrespecting his colleagues when it comes to honoring feature requests.