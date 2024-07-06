ADVERTISEMENT
'Very unnecessary' - Don Little criticises LilWin for actions amid accident drama

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Kumawood actor Don Little, has expressed his disapproval of colleague Lil Win's actions following his tragic car accident.

In a brief interview with Zionfelix, Don Little opined that this decision was both insensitive and unnecessary.

Lil Win, who was involved in an accident in Amakom that resulted in the death of a three-year-old, chose to compose and record a song of thanksgiving from his hospital bed.

The accident occurred on May 25 as Lil Win was on his way to premiere his new movie, A Country Called Ghana, in Kumasi.

Driving a recently purchased Mercedes Benz, Lil Win was reportedly speeding and attempting to overtake another vehicle when the crash happened. While recovering in the hospital, Lil Win collaborated with fellow musician Kweku Flick to create a song of thanksgiving.

Announcing the new track on Instagram, Lil Win revealed collaborations with King Paluta and Kwaku Flick, stating:

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. On May 25, 2024, I was in a terrible accident with my manager @ray_moni, resulting in the loss of a young life. Rest in perfect peace, Nana Yaw. I pray that the good Lord grants your parents another child to fulfil your destiny. To all my fans, thank you for your prayers. Special thanks to @kwekuflick @kingpalutamusic & @apyagh for this project.”

A video was made showing Lil Win recording the tune from his hospital bed. This act has stirred controversy, with many questioning the appropriateness of releasing a song so soon after such a tragic event.

