According to the woman who identified herself as Akua Adom, the diminutive Kumawood actor fathered her son and has refused to be a responsible father after some years now.

Akua angrily made the wild claims in a video with a young boy, who bears some resemblance to Yaw Dabo. However, reacting to the video which has gone viral, the actor, in an interview has said that he doesn’t even know the woman in question.

Speaking on some suggestions that he should at least have a DNA test perform on the boy, to be sure of his paternity, the actor says he is not going to do that. He explained that it would have made some sense to do it, should he have ever dated the said woman.

Yaw Dabo was speaking to Sammy Baah Flex on Zylofon FM’s Showbiz Agenda. Watch an excerpt of the interview below and tell us what you think. Considering the boy’s rare resemblance to Dabo, should a DNA test be performed to clear the doubt?