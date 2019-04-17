In an interview sighted by pulse.com.gh, the “godMC” said that he is only affiliated to “The Party Of The People” because he is unflinchingly for the masses and that has been reflective in his music.

“I think I am for the people, that’s the party I belong to, the party of the people and I think that’s more important,” he said.

M.anifest gave the reply when he was asked if he will ever consider throwing his weight behind any political party because of his influence as a rapper.

According to the son of Tsatsu Tsikita, a razor-sharp Ghanaian Lawyer, who worked for Rawlings’ PNDC and the NDC as a legal luminary, he doesn’t see himself ever supporting a political party with his craft.

“I can’t see that happening because music is powerful, it’s a spiritual thing, people take to it and I can’t just sell it cheap just for some dollars”. pulse.com.gh heard him say.

The rapper, born, Kwame Ametepey Tsikita, emphasized that he is for the people and he believes that the people as a collective unit, should represent a body that will challenge any leader to do their best for the nation and that is what he largely does with his music.

Hear more from M.anifest in the video below and tel us what you think. Are you in The Party Of The People with the godMC?