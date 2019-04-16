The Ghanaian musician announced his new engagement with photos and video on his social media pages when he shared shots from the moment he visited the Samsung office to officially sign the deal.

Speaking about his new role with Ghana’s branch of the South Korean company, delighted Stonebwoy has described it as a marriage between two “A” brands and added that he is going to go all out for Samsung.

READ ALSO: MzVee is not a state to do music professionally - Richie Mensah

“Something big is about to happen, this is a marriage between an ‘a’ brand and another ‘a’ brand, you know, we are about to go all out for another ‘a’ brand so be on the lookout,” he said.

The Bhim President has now joined the likes of Sarkodie who ever played a role as a brand ambassador for Samsung.

See photos and video of how Stonebwoy made the announcement on his Instagram page.