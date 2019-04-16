The house party was attended by some close friends and work colleagues of the GhOne Tv news editor. Notable among the faces that were captured celebrating Nana Aba’s win, include Sandra Ankobiah, Denta Guba and Serwaa Amihere.

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the attendees of the surprise house party had so much fun as champagnes were popped and everyone had his/her filled with Stonebwoy’s “Kpo Keke” song playing in the background.

Nana Aba was honoured for her excellence in media among other achieving women like Charterhouse’s Theresa Ayoade, Hon Gloria Akuffo, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong who were honoured for their excellence in Entertainment Business and governance respectively.

Other women who honoured include Emma Morison, Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Dr Rosina Acheampong, Delese Mimi Darko who were all honoured in their respective fields.

Certainly, being in the list of Ghanaian influential women like these is a feat, therefore, Nana Aba with her friends didn’t miss out on the celebration.

Check them out partying in the videos below.