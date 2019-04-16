Some few days ago, the Ghanaian musician landed from the United States, where he went for a show and was also seen with hanging out Davido after he pampered himself with some shopping worth over GH150,000.

The “Ayekoo” rapper has now showcased a new home he has moved into ever since he arrived in Ghana and though he hasn't mentioned how much dropped for the house, it doesn’t look like a cheap one.

Sharing snaps of his home, MDK disclosed that his new mansion is located in East Legon and some workers were also captured putting the place in order after he went around town and bought some new gadgets for his new house.

Watch more from the video below.