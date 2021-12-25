RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wanlov the Kubolor drops naked photo to celebrate Christmas (PHOTOS)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian musician Wanlov the Kubolor celebrates this year’s Christmas in a style he is known for.

The “Konkonsa” hitmaker took the internet by surprise when he dropped a naked photo on his Instagram page.

On December 25, Wanlov shared a photo gallery containing two photos.

The first photo is an artwork of how planet earth has been seriously damaged by human activities. But the second one is a naked photo of him at a waterfall. He covered his private part with a Black Santa emoji.

He captioned the photo: "There is only one animal I know of that destroys its environment by exploiting limited resources to fuel its quest to destroy other worlds."

The controversial post attracted lots of comments.

“Pls where can I buy prints of the second photo to frame and put on every wall in my house pls?” Instagram user ‘thesaraali’ asked.

“Important reminder. Mad folks want to colonize Mars but we have everything here,” a user ‘nando_nkrumah’ commented.

Another user ‘villagegoatstrutting’ added: “I love you for the causes you choose to support, this being the most important of all, our very habitat, thank you.”

This is not the first time Wanlov has gone naked on the internet. Even on a national television, he did.

