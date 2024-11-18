Watch as Stonebwoy’s daughter challenges Jamaican artist Spice to a dance battle

In a video shared on social media, the young girl confidently danced to the rhythm of the song while Jamaican star Spice, a guest artiste on the track, and other bystanders cheered her on.
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy’s daughter, CJ, turned heads as she took to the dance floor, showcasing her slick moves to her father’s popular song, Jiggle & Whine, playing in the background.
The video gained traction on social media, with fans and netizens praising CJ’s talent and energy. Spice’s support, seen as she encouraged the young dancer in the clip, added to the excitement and further boosted the video's popularity.
CJ’s dance moves have earned her widespread praise, with many commending her rhythm and poise at such a young age.
Stonebwoy's Daughter Sparks Reactions
We gathered some reactions from social media users.
_donflash10_ said: "Opana is babysitting and watching with a fake account."
_great_konadu_ said: "Baby girl got the moves."
_dimple_dorrent_ commented: "CJ’s dance moves have improved, paaa."
_manmit_ventures_ said: "Great growing up ❤️❤️."
_maameafuahal_ wrote: "🔥🔥The song dier e de be waa, the way she de dance be serious."
woodlogsdubai2023_ said: "Stonebwoy bringing in all the Jamaican artists into the country."
_savagepinkyshizzel_ commented: "She is a vibe, and we love you too."
-_donmakavelle24_ said: "Spice is one of my favourite Jamaican🇯🇲 artists."