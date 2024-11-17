ADVERTISEMENT
Jamaican star Spice shocks plantain seller with $400 tip during Ghana visit

Dorcas Agambila

Jamaican dancehall musician Spice gifted dollars to a plantain seller on the streets during her first visit to Ghana, in a video that has since gone viral.

Arriving in Ghana on the morning of November 15, 2024, and welcomed with fanfare by Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, Spice set out to explore Ghanaian culture. While out on the streets with her team, they came across a plantain seller.

Spice was intrigued and requested to experience selling plantain chips by the roadside. She asked for the basket to be placed on her head, causing surprise and amusement among onlookers who wondered if she was serious.

The plantain chips seller advised her that she would need a folded scarf to balance the basket. Spice quickly placed it on top of her cap, exclaiming, "Bomboclat! It is heavy," and laughing as she tried to steady herself. Stonebwoy chimed in, jokingly asking, "Do you want to break her neck with the plantain load?"

Acting the part of a roadside seller, Spice’s antics brought laughter to the crowd. She then bought two packs of plantain chips, with the seller quoting GH¢10 for them.

Spice, however, didn't have Ghanaian cedis, and though others on Stonebwoy’s team offered to cover the cost, she insisted on paying the seller in dollars.

She counted out $400, worth GH¢6,409.17 at the current exchange rate as of November 16, 2024, and handed it over. Nearby vendors were overjoyed for the plantain seller as she received the unexpected gift.

Making sure the money reached the seller, Spice then departed the scene with Stonebwoy and their entourage.

