Stonebwoy reveals how he handles social media attacks

Stonebwoy

The two artists have yet to reconcile and do not share a harmonious relationship.

Speaking on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown, Stonebwoy explained that he has learned to ignore the attacks and focus on his career.

"What I do when I’m attacked as a musician is that I ignore the attacks and focus on the prize. I pray for divine discernment to know when to talk and when not to talk. What I know is that it is only a ripe fruit that will be plucked," he said on Sunday, 3 November 2024.

Stonebwoy reveals that Ghanaians often mistake him for a Jamaican

Celebrated musician Stonebwoy has shared that many Ghanaians often mistake him for a foreigner, particularly a Jamaican, due to his dancehall style and international collaborations.

In a recent fashion interview that’s gaining attention on social media, the BHIM Nation president, when asked about a common misconception surrounding him, remarked, "They think I'm from Jamaica in Ghana. Most of my people think that I'm foreign."

Stonebwoy's Jamaican-inspired style and prominent presence in the dancehall scene often lead Ghanaians to perceive him as Caribbean.