Stonebwoy reveals how he handles social media attacks

Dorcas Agambila

Reggae/Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known as Stonebwoy, has opened up about handling online attacks, stating that "only successful people get attacked."

The celebrated Afro-Dancehall superstar acknowledged the criticisms directed towards him, particularly by ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker Shatta Wale. Shatta Wale has consistently targeted Stonebwoy, often calling him names.

The two artists have yet to reconcile and do not share a harmonious relationship.

Speaking on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown, Stonebwoy explained that he has learned to ignore the attacks and focus on his career.

"What I do when I’m attacked as a musician is that I ignore the attacks and focus on the prize. I pray for divine discernment to know when to talk and when not to talk. What I know is that it is only a ripe fruit that will be plucked," he said on Sunday, 3 November 2024.

Celebrated musician Stonebwoy has shared that many Ghanaians often mistake him for a foreigner, particularly a Jamaican, due to his dancehall style and international collaborations.

In a recent fashion interview that’s gaining attention on social media, the BHIM Nation president, when asked about a common misconception surrounding him, remarked, "They think I'm from Jamaica in Ghana. Most of my people think that I'm foreign."

Stonebwoy's Jamaican-inspired style and prominent presence in the dancehall scene often lead Ghanaians to perceive him as Caribbean.

In the interview, Stonebwoy was asked to rate his outfit and confidently replied, "No, we do 100, we don't do 10." He elaborated on his attire, saying, "Balenciaga's, of course. The chrome Balenciaga hoodie. All plain virements from Paris. Flannel Homme, some Gucci. Jewellery from Just Frost London. That's where everybody gets their stuff. Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, Patoranking, Adebayor, your footballers."

