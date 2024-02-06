We paid more than GH70K for the stadium - Stonebwoy's manager further exposes NSA

Some of the non-sporting activities included Stonebwoy's Bhim Nation concert held at the Accra Sports Stadium on 22nd December 2023.

According to Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, the NSA has on record to have charged GH70,000 for renting the venue to Burniton Music. However, Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, has revealed the musician's outfit paid more than GH70,000.

Speaking during an interview on Hitz FM, he said "To be very honest with you, I mean, these are contractual matters that are usually, I wouldn't want to engage in a public space, but the public accounts committee is a very serious committee."

He continued that "I mean, it got before the committee, so I wouldn't want to be here on radio to state otherwise. But what I can tell you clearly is that yes, I was delegated by Stone to lead the charge in terms of doing the negotiations and payment of the stadium.

"And then I can also tell you for the fact that yes, we paid more than 70,000 for, for the stadium.But I mean, like I said, I'm just watching the issues unfold so I wouldn't want to disclose into details for now," he concluded in the video below.