ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

We paid more than GH70K for the stadium - Stonebwoy's manager further exposes NSA

Selorm Tali

The Ghana National Sports Authority has been entangled in an alleged corruption scandal and it just got worse.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

During an appearance by some executives from the National Sports Authority at the Public Accounts Committee by parliament, it was revealed that the NSA is unable to account for monies generated from renting National Stadia for non-sporting activities.

Recommended articles

Some of the non-sporting activities included Stonebwoy's Bhim Nation concert held at the Accra Sports Stadium on 22nd December 2023.

According to Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, the NSA has on record to have charged GH70,000 for renting the venue to Burniton Music. However, Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, has revealed the musician's outfit paid more than GH70,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during an interview on Hitz FM, he said "To be very honest with you, I mean, these are contractual matters that are usually, I wouldn't want to engage in a public space, but the public accounts committee is a very serious committee."

He continued that "I mean, it got before the committee, so I wouldn't want to be here on radio to state otherwise. But what I can tell you clearly is that yes, I was delegated by Stone to lead the charge in terms of doing the negotiations and payment of the stadium.

"And then I can also tell you for the fact that yes, we paid more than 70,000 for, for the stadium.But I mean, like I said, I'm just watching the issues unfold so I wouldn't want to disclose into details for now," he concluded in the video below.

This has come as a shock to many who calling for heads to roll over who is behind the alleged corruption and incompetence at the National Sports Authority.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kofi Okyere Darko

People are stressed, they need entertainment - KOD replies Rev Eastwood Anaba

Brother Sammy

I am planning to do a show in the club someday to win souls for Christ - Brother Sammy

Afua Aduonum and Ebony

I felt Ebony's presence at the Sing-A-Thon - Afua Asantewaa reveals shocking encounter

Becca

'I use a particular snapchat filter' - Becca responds to bleaching rumours