Prince David Osei was among some top Ghanaian celebrities who stood behind the then-presidential candidate, Nana Akufo Addo, to campaign against their colleague John Dumelo and John Mahama.

But he somehow regrets his decision after he was heavily lambasted by NPP supporters for criticising the government’s decision to tax Ghanaians who enjoyed the free Covid water and electricity during the lockdown.

“I was very vocal with my colleagues, friends and brothers during the campaign season,” he said in a video he shared on his Instagram page Thursday. “We went as far as Cape Coast and Takoradi and went to people's homes. We were meeting people, canvassing for votes, preaching the '4 More for Nana' agenda and preaching free water and free SHS. Some people looked up to us and voted because of the message we carried.”

“We made sacrifices: some of us fasted; some of us prayed; some of us sowed seeds; some of us did charity just to ensure in our small way that the President retains power.”

“It's very sad when we live in a nation where we believe in its progress and prosperity yet we can't address societal issues. The fact that I disagree doesn't mean I don't love NPP or Nana Addo. If the NDC people pick it and run with it, it's okay, but not my fellow NPP people.”

He revealed that he stood against his colleague John Dumelo for political gain.

“The love we have for the party and His Excellency is unparalleled. We stood against our own brother and colleague at Ayawaso just to canvas for votes for His Excellency. We did all that.”

“Amid the insults and whatever, we stood tall. Even on election day, we were still campaigning. We love Nana Akufo-Addo, we want him to succeed. And that is why when certain issues come up, some of us want to add our voice. we want him to succeed,” he added.

