Stop blaming Bullet; those who wanted to kill me know themselves - Wendy Shay reveals

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Wendy Shay said, "I was heading home; I had finished creating some content for my new song, 'Every Man Cheats.' I had gotten to my junction, and all of a sudden, I felt a big push from behind. I remember all I was screaming was Jesus, and then I entered into a gutter. I didn't even realize when my head hit the dashboard, and I realized I was blacking out, so they had to rush me to the hospital."

Wendy Shay breaks silence on accident with 'Love Me Now' single over traumatic ordeal

Wendy Shay disclosed that she sustained injuries during the accident, including a nasal bone fracture and inflammation on her face. However, after undergoing medical checks, she was doing well. She also confirmed that her Personal Assistant who was in the car with her had survived the accident without any injuries.

Reflecting on the incident, she expressed, "It was a very big shock, no one saw this coming. For me to be here, it's by God's grace."

Wendy Shay

"Those who wanted to kill me, they know themselves, and they're trying to put it on Bullet. It wasn't Bullet. It wasn't a normal attack. What I can say is that they know themselves, but I am not going to mention their names. But they can never kill me," she stated.

To prove her claim, Wendy Shay questioned the circumstances of the accident, saying, "People were saying, 'Oh, it's the wrangler,' but how can a big tipper truck loaded with rocks hit me, and the tipper truck somersaulted, and my car was rather intact?"

Wendy Shay was involved in a fatal accident some weeks ago on the stretch of road between ACP and Kwabenya in Accra, leaving the artiste shaken.

A video from the accident scene showed a severely damaged front side of the Jeep Wrangler vehicle with the registration number plate, SHAY 21-19.

According to eyewitnesses, Wendy Shay's Jeep Wrangler collided with a tipper truck loaded with sand.