Wesley Kesse accused again of ‘style theft’ over VGMA look

Kesse’s outfit consisted of a black encrusted suit with a high-necked shirt.

This isn't the first time that Kesse has faced such accusations. In April 2023, he was accused by Nigerian actor and former BBA winner, UTI of stealing his concept for his birthday photo shoot.

Kesse clocked age 30 and shared a photo of himself clad in a white cloth with his arms opened to celebrate his three decades on earth.

The post which has caught the attention of the Nigerian TV presenter forced him to take to Instagram to lambast Kesse for allegedly stealing the photo concept from his photographer. According to Sir Uti, he used the concept first to mark his 40th birthday.

"At first I laughed &. Cos what in da 'what I ordered' is this? THE AUDACITYBut it's easy to Laugh when it's not your sweat and brain power that has been taken advantage of to the fullest. My Photographer @idaraadiakpan_/ @sbdstudios is Livid! THIS WAS ALL HER IDEA! I was just her muse! IT WAS HER GIFT TO ME FOR MY 40th!!" he said in a post.