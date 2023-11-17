'What I choose to wear shouldn’t be your problem' – Medikal to fashion critics

He recounted an incident where a fan questioned his choice of wearing a particular shoe repeatedly.

Medikal argued that individuals should have the freedom to wear what they like without facing unnecessary scrutiny from critics.

"I think people just like to criticize artists and even their friends. But I don’t see why what I am wearing should be your problem. I have a black Nike Air Force that my manager bought for me.

I have worn it for more than 50m times but people might think I should be changing it because I am an artist. So if I feel like wearing it, I can do so 100 times,” he stated.

Medikal further recalled a surprising moment where a fan questioned why he wore a particular shoe for events more often instead of changing it. However, he decided not to respond to him.

”There was a time I wore a particular shoe for an interview and a fan asked on social media why I had been wearing it all the time but I didn’t want to reply to him,” he said.