When you neglect a woman too much, she can become a devil in your life - Charlotte Oduro

According to her, Eve was tempted by the devil after she was abandoned by Adam for a long time. As a result, she ate the forbidden fruit and plunged man into suffering.

Counselor Charlotte Oduro advised men who tend to leave their wives for prolonged periods to exercise caution. She emphasized that a woman who feels neglected can become exceedingly upset and dangerous.

She urged men to engage in open communication with their spouses about any difficulties they encounter before they escalate into serious issues.

Mrs. Charlotte Oduro is an evangelist who has been educating the youth and couples on how to have a good relationship with their partner.