She drew from the story of Eve in the Bible to illustrate her point.
When you neglect a woman too much, she can become a devil in your life - Charlotte Oduro
Counselor Charlotte Oduro, a controversial Ghanaian religious figure and self-proclaimed expert in marriage and relationships, recently discussed the repercussions of men abandoning their wives for extended periods.
According to her, Eve was tempted by the devil after she was abandoned by Adam for a long time. As a result, she ate the forbidden fruit and plunged man into suffering.
Counselor Charlotte Oduro advised men who tend to leave their wives for prolonged periods to exercise caution. She emphasized that a woman who feels neglected can become exceedingly upset and dangerous.
She urged men to engage in open communication with their spouses about any difficulties they encounter before they escalate into serious issues.
Mrs. Charlotte Oduro is an evangelist who has been educating the youth and couples on how to have a good relationship with their partner.
She is one of the popular marriage counselors who most Ghanaians go to seek advice from. She is one of the most outspoken counselors who loves to speak very deeply and well known by Ghanaians for speaking her mind anytime and anywhere.
