Why didn't you call me? Angry McBrown calls out Empress Gifty over Onua show fiasco

"We shared our flyer about our guests, and Empress Gifty was supposed to be here. I’ve just been informed that she has to attend to an emergency and can’t make it. However, she didn’t provide any details about the emergency, and we don’t know what it entails," McBrown explained.

Pulse Ghana

While McBrown wished Empress Gifty well, she expressed her disappointment at the lack of direct communication. "Empress, you had to tell me at the last minute that you wouldn’t be able to make it? You had to tell your producer to inform my producer instead of calling me directly? You have my direct contact and WhatsApp number. Why didn’t you personally reach out?"

ADVERTISEMENT

In a moment of candid frustration, McBrown questioned how Empress Gifty would feel if treated similarly. "Would you be happy if I treated you the same way? Call me, or I won’t forgive you," she said in the video below.

Despite the tension between them, McBrown and Empress Gifty were recently seen interacting cordially at Dr. Osei Kwame’s mother-in-law's one-week observation. At the event, the two complimented each other, appearing to set aside any differences.

During their exchange, Empress Gifty playfully asked McBrown when she would promote her new song, to which McBrown responded, "I won’t let our enemies rejoice over us; I’ll record a video for your song, okay?" Empress replied, "Don’t let our enemies get to us, please."

Background of Nana Ama McBrown and Empress Gifty's Feud

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown Pulse Ghana

The rivalry between McBrown and Empress Gifty began when Empress Gifty’s cooking show on UTV replaced McBrown’s Kitchen after McBrown's departure to Media General. McBrown had previously expressed frustration about "copycats" entering the cooking show space, which fuelled tensions.

Allegations of McBrown overshadowing Empress Gifty's opportunities, including the Onua Showtime programme, further intensified the rivalry.