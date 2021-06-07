RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why is cigarette legal in Ghana but marijuana is not? - John Dumelo quizzes

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has questioned why smoking of cigarette is legal in Ghana but smoking of marijuana was not.

He was responding to the arrest of four suspected narcotics dealers who were nabbed in Ashaiman, Accra, last week.

Ghana Police tweeted: “Arrest of Suspected Narcotics Dealers. Police in Ashaiman on 4th June, 2021 arrested four suspected narcotic dealers who were conveying 892 slabs of plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs in a Benz bus with registration number GR-2913-G to Carl's Hotel located at Bethlehem-Ashaiman. The four are Boniface Abaya-31, Kwame Akwetey-31, Samuel Djandu-30 and Godwin Agbessi-29 the driver. They have been detained for further investigations and due processes.”

Reacting to the tweet, John Dumelo said: “...yet cigarettes are legal in Ghana.”

When a tweep asked him to take cigarette out of the discussion, he rebutted: “Bro, I have nothing against cigarettes, but if it’s legal, why not marijuana?”

He then asked: “In Ghana, it’s legal to buy and smoke cigarettes. How come it’s illegal to buy and smoke marijuana?”

John Dumelo isn’t the first celebrity to question Ghana’s illegalisation of marijuana. Ras Kuuku, Blakk Rasta and other top stars have advocated for legalisation of marijuana in Ghana.

