Why is cigarette legal in Ghana but marijuana is not? - John Dumelo quizzes

Ghana Police tweeted: “Arrest of Suspected Narcotics Dealers. Police in Ashaiman on 4th June, 2021 arrested four suspected narcotic dealers who were conveying 892 slabs of plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs in a Benz bus with registration number GR-2913-G to Carl's Hotel located at Bethlehem-Ashaiman. The four are Boniface Abaya-31, Kwame Akwetey-31, Samuel Djandu-30 and Godwin Agbessi-29 the driver. They have been detained for further investigations and due processes.”

Reacting to the tweet, John Dumelo said: “...yet cigarettes are legal in Ghana.”

When a tweep asked him to take cigarette out of the discussion, he rebutted: “Bro, I have nothing against cigarettes, but if it’s legal, why not marijuana?”

He then asked: “In Ghana, it’s legal to buy and smoke cigarettes. How come it’s illegal to buy and smoke marijuana?”