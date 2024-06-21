Why Joe Mettle has refused to collaborate with secular artists

Pulse Ghana

He mentioned that other secular artistes, notably Manifest, have also approached him for potential collaborations, but he has steadfastly declined their invitations, adhering to his principled stance.

"This conversation again? Yes, Sarkodie talked about it. So, I will tell you point blank, collaborating with secular artistes is a door I don’t want to open. When the spirit allows you to do certain things, he has a reason for it, but until then...

"And I think by principle... You know I have so many friends that if you do one, you have to do for everyone.

"Yes, Manifest. He is my brother, but he has been calling me out a lot on radio because of this. Maybe when the time comes or I get the release, I will do it. But that spirit has to bear witness with mine," he said.

The conversation about Joe Mettle collaborating with secular artistes has been simmering, with the public eagerly seeking to know his stance.

His answer has always been consistent with his Christian principles of seeking guidance from the Holy Spirit.