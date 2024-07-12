YOLO's Drogba painfully shares update on health struggle, says 'I can't breathe'

In March 2024, it was revealed that John Peasah was battling a severe health condition known as demyelination. This disease adversely affects the nervous system and can impair vision, coordination, and sensation.
Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known for his 'Drogba' character in the YOLO series, has poured out the pain he has been going through due to his health struggle.
According to his sister, Hannah Mensah, Drogba's health issues surfaced during the final season of YOLO. Friends and fans of the actor have raised public funding to support his treatment.
Sharing an update on how he has been fairing so far, Drogba thanks his supporters, revealing that he has been distant from sharing updates on his status because he has been going through unbearable pain.
"I am sorry I have not actually updated you concerning what is wrong with me, but the whole problem. As for the hospital I go to, it got to a point where the Doctors were not comfortable with me taking pictures, so that's the reason I don't update," he said.
Also detailing his struggles, he continued, "To be honest to you, the thing is very complicated, and I can't explain how I feel. At times, my speech becomes a problem; it's off. Today, I can say it better; that's the reason I am trying to record fast."
"As for the pain in my back, it's still there; I take drugs to reduce the pain. I also do slight exercises to ease the pain because when I do intensive exercise, it triggers something. It affects my neck to be shaking or my hand," Drogba added.
In the Instagram video spotted by pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian actor demonstrates how he struggles to walk or sit. Watch the video below, and don't forget to keep John Peasah in your prayers as he is also to travel abroad for treatment of his sickness.