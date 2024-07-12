YOLO's Drogba painfully shares update on health struggle, says 'I can't breathe'

According to his sister, Hannah Mensah, Drogba's health issues surfaced during the final season of YOLO. Friends and fans of the actor have raised public funding to support his treatment.

Bawumia visits YOLO star Drogba after plea for financial aid to treat rare condition Pulse Ghana

Sharing an update on how he has been fairing so far, Drogba thanks his supporters, revealing that he has been distant from sharing updates on his status because he has been going through unbearable pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am sorry I have not actually updated you concerning what is wrong with me, but the whole problem. As for the hospital I go to, it got to a point where the Doctors were not comfortable with me taking pictures, so that's the reason I don't update," he said.

Also detailing his struggles, he continued, "To be honest to you, the thing is very complicated, and I can't explain how I feel. At times, my speech becomes a problem; it's off. Today, I can say it better; that's the reason I am trying to record fast."

"As for the pain in my back, it's still there; I take drugs to reduce the pain. I also do slight exercises to ease the pain because when I do intensive exercise, it triggers something. It affects my neck to be shaking or my hand," Drogba added.