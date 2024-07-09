Drogba: YOLO star to go for 'demyelination' treatment abroad

This decision comes after an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers for the actor, who has been battling demyelinating disease for the past two years.
Popular Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, widely known as Drogba from the acclaimed YOLO television series, is set to travel abroad for medical treatment following his doctors' recommendations.
In an Instagram post on 8 March 2024, Peasah expressed his gratitude for his overwhelming support since his diagnosis and urged his fans to continue their support. He assured them of regular updates on his treatment journey.
“It has been a while since you've heard from me due to a few challenges with my treatment and the need to seek treatment abroad as recommended by my doctors. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me to this stage.
Thank you for showing concern and support. As I have been referred to receive further treatment abroad, I look forward to your continued support to help me receive the needed treatment for this neurological condition I am struggling with. God bless you all for your help in saving my life,” he posted.
In March 2024, it was revealed that John Peasah was battling a serious health condition known as demyelination, a disease that adversely affects the nervous system and can impair vision, coordination, and sensation. His sister, Hannah Mensah, disclosed that Peasah's health issues surfaced during the final season of YOLO.
The actor's situation has prompted a significant outpouring of support. Among the supporters was Dr. Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, who visited Peasah and made financial contributions to assist with his treatment. Additionally, a fundraising campaign was launched to help cover the expenses of his medical treatment abroad.