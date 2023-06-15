ADVERTISEMENT
You can't know the Bible more than me; Efya tells Berla Mundi

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian musician, Efya, has reiterated that she is a child of God despite her path and lifestyle as a secular artist.

During a conversation with Berla Mundi on TV3's The Day Show, Efya seized the moment to clear the misconception that secular musicians are distant from preaching the gospel through their songs.

Efya recounted an incident where she faced severe backlash for collaborating with a gospel artiste.

Sharing her frustration, she said "I did a song with the gospel artist, and they came at me and her, asking why she would collaborate with a secular artist like me. This is what I'm talking about"

What's that about? Can I not do gospel music? Are we serious? I am a Child of God. What are you saying? I have the power in me," she added and revealed that "I went to Bible School. You can't know Bible more than me."

According to Efya, secular musicians should therefore not be automatically associated with being devilish. The singer urged her critics to have a shift in mindset.

