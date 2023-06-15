You can't know the Bible more than me; Efya tells Berla Mundi

Efya recounted an incident where she faced severe backlash for collaborating with a gospel artiste.

Sharing her frustration, she said "I did a song with the gospel artist, and they came at me and her, asking why she would collaborate with a secular artist like me. This is what I'm talking about"

“What's that about? Can I not do gospel music? Are we serious? I am a Child of God. What are you saying? I have the power in me," she added and revealed that "I went to Bible School. You can't know Bible more than me."

