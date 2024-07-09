'You don’t have to work if you are my girlfriend’ - Teflon Flexx on his love life

In a recent interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, Teflon Flexx stated that he preferred his partner to be unemployed and focus on taking care of him.

Teflon Flexx Pulse Ghana

Speaking to Kwadwo Sheldon, Teflon Flexx argued that his partner being beautiful was enough for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The musician, who has worked with top stars, including Dope Nation, explained that he lived a progressive life and believed in spending on his partner to match his always-evolving lifestyle, which he flaunts on his social media page.

If you want to work, that's fine. I'm a provider. Just be my girlfriend, and I'll take care of you, Teflon Flexx said.

Teflon Flexx is one of the fastest rising Ghanaian musicians who is about to take the music landscape by a storm.

The Temale-based artiste, whose area of specialisation include Hip-hop, Afropop, Dancehall and other notable genres, said he had always had the passion for music right from infancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teflon Flexx, born Akaateba christopher, says he’s driven by a burning passion for music and this is what motivates him to pursue music in addition to his education.

Teflon Flexx Pulse Ghana

The former product of St Charles Minor Seminary cites Ghana’s biggest artist, Sarkodie as his major influence

Teflon Flexx Pulse Ghana