The musician who describes himself as the modern-day Kwame Nkrumah in an interview with Cookie Tee on Starr FM, shared his open secrets that saw him beating Imrana, Gyakie, Kofi Jamar, Sherry Boss, and Abochi to win the prestigious plaque.

He said “I owe this win to my good people from the North and my music lovers around the world for their great support, my consistency in the game, and how different and original I sound on beats. I believed that fetched me this award which I am so grateful for. This award is not mine alone, but also for all growing or Up-and-coming talents who are working hard to get their craft heard”.

Speaking about the VGMA recognition, he added that “this is a huge step for the region, this serves as a motivation to countless underground arts in the region who are almost losing hope because of tiring efforts without recognition.”

Teflon Flexx

Teflon has bangers like, ‘Murder’, ‘Eskebelebe’, ‘ Oreo’ ‘ Madina’ among others under his belt with his latest being ‘Oluwa’ - a song he released as to express his gratitude after his victory. Watch it below.