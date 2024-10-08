'You guys don't respect' - Shatta Wale blasts Ghanaian journalist for cancelling him

During a recent programme on Neat FM, presenter Abena Moet called for a ban on Shatta Wale’s songs on the airwaves after a fan made a music request to her colleague Ola Michael.

The outspoken media personality explained that Shatta Wale’s songs did not deserve airplay due to his unsavoury comments about Despite Media owner Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

The SM Boss had previously insulted the prominent businessman following MzGee's infamous live interaction with Medikal in May, which centred on the rapper’s marital issues with Fella Makafui.

Shatta Wale took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) page to respond to Neat FM’s treatment of him. The dancehall star stated that he was unfazed by the radio station’s decision, pointing out that he does not rely on airplay for financial gain.

Shatta Wale boasted that he earns significant income from the streams he accumulates on digital platforms such as YouTube and Apple Music.

He wrote: "Herrrhh Neat FM, you guys don’t respect, erh. How much will I even get in cash if you play my song on your radio…😂😂😂 The world has changed oo😂😂, can’t you see!!!! YouTube, Apple Music etc. alone is paying me thousands of dollars more than your village station ooo. It’s sad, but I won all these battles 💪."

Shatta Wale has angered the staff of Despite Media following his verbal attack on their employer, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.