ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You guys don't respect' - Shatta Wale blasts Ghanaian journalist for cancelling him

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has criticised officials at Neat FM after being blacklisted on their platform.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Recommended articles

During a recent programme on Neat FM, presenter Abena Moet called for a ban on Shatta Wale’s songs on the airwaves after a fan made a music request to her colleague Ola Michael.

The outspoken media personality explained that Shatta Wale’s songs did not deserve airplay due to his unsavoury comments about Despite Media owner Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The SM Boss had previously insulted the prominent businessman following MzGee's infamous live interaction with Medikal in May, which centred on the rapper’s marital issues with Fella Makafui.

Shatta Wale took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) page to respond to Neat FM’s treatment of him. The dancehall star stated that he was unfazed by the radio station’s decision, pointing out that he does not rely on airplay for financial gain.

Shatta Wale boasted that he earns significant income from the streams he accumulates on digital platforms such as YouTube and Apple Music.

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'
Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt' Pulse Nigeria

He wrote: "Herrrhh Neat FM, you guys don’t respect, erh. How much will I even get in cash if you play my song on your radio…😂😂😂 The world has changed oo😂😂, can’t you see!!!! YouTube, Apple Music etc. alone is paying me thousands of dollars more than your village station ooo. It’s sad, but I won all these battles 💪."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale has angered the staff of Despite Media following his verbal attack on their employer, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

The Ghanaian businessman owns several media outlets, including UTV, Peace FM, Neat FM, Okay FM, and Hello FM, under the umbrella of Despite Media. Due to the dancehall artist’s behaviour, staff members refuse to air his music across their channels.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Reggie Zippy announces divorce

Edith Ward: Ex-wife of Reggie Zippy calls him out in explosive interview (WATCH)

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Shatta Wale reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his album

Sister Derby and Medikal

Medikal and Fella rubbing their affair in my face was painful - Sister Derby

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog

Renovate Nsawam Prisons for yourselves – Bullgod warns Nana Addo and appointees