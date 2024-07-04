ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Youngest artist Ace-Liam's mum shows how she received son’s genuine GWR certificate

Dorcas Agambila

The mother of Ace-Liam Ankrah, recognised as the world’s youngest male painter by Guinness World Records (GWR), has shared a video demonstrating how she received and assembled her son’s official certificate.

Youngest artist Ace-Liam's mum shows how she received son’s genuine GWR certificate
Youngest artist Ace-Liam's mum shows how she received son’s genuine GWR certificate

Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, in her latest unboxing video, detailed the process, shedding light on the authenticity of her son’s achievement amid recent controversies regarding fraudulent GWR certificates.

Recommended articles

In the video, Chantelle captures the moment a DHL delivery personnel handed her the package containing the certificate.

One-year-old Ace-Liam
One-year-old Ace-Liam One-year-old Ace-Liam Pulse Ghana

The package was carefully sealed and contained multiple components: the frame, glass pieces, and the official Guinness World Records certificate itself, which was enveloped and sealed. She meticulously assembled the items, creating the framed certificate that she proudly displayed online.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes in the wake of Chef Smith, who recently announced himself as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

On 2 July 2024, Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith, popularly known as Chef Smith, alleged that the Guinness World Records had awarded him a certificate for setting a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

However, in an official response email, Guinness World Records clarified the situation, stating: "No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate. The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original
Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original Guinness World Records confirms Chef Smith of Ghana 'does not hold the GWR title' and that his certificate is not original Pulse Ghana

This revelation has led to a wave of disappointment and disbelief among Chef Smith's supporters and the wider culinary community in Ghana. Many had celebrated his supposed achievement as a significant milestone for the country's culinary arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chantelle aims to reassure the public of the authenticity of Ace-Liam’s recognition and the handling of the certificate by the Guinness World Records organisation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Likee

Dr Likee reveals how he made GH300K from YouTube as his first paycheque (VIDEO)

Mr Logic

Mr Logic dragged to court after allegedly defrauding US citizen of $21,000 and GH¢48,000

Hajia4reall

Hajia 4Reall’s Lawyers express excitement over sentencing outcome

Wendy Shay

Breaking up with my partner was one of the best decisions I have ever made - Wendy Shay