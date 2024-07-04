Youngest artist Ace-Liam's mum shows how she received son’s genuine GWR certificate

In the video, Chantelle captures the moment a DHL delivery personnel handed her the package containing the certificate.

The package was carefully sealed and contained multiple components: the frame, glass pieces, and the official Guinness World Records certificate itself, which was enveloped and sealed. She meticulously assembled the items, creating the framed certificate that she proudly displayed online.

This comes in the wake of Chef Smith, who recently announced himself as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

On 2 July 2024, Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith, popularly known as Chef Smith, alleged that the Guinness World Records had awarded him a certificate for setting a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

However, in an official response email, Guinness World Records clarified the situation, stating: "No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate. The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

This revelation has led to a wave of disappointment and disbelief among Chef Smith's supporters and the wider culinary community in Ghana. Many had celebrated his supposed achievement as a significant milestone for the country's culinary arts.

