Ace-Liam's mother, Chantelle Kuukua, ecstatically shared the news on her TikTok page, inviting followers to witness the historic moment. To mark this occasion, a fine art exhibition is scheduled for Friday, December 15 at the Museum of Science and Technology where Ace-Liam will showcase his artistic prowess in a bid to secure the coveted Guinness World Record title.
Meet one-year-old Ghanaian baby attempting to be GWR youngest male artist
A one-year-old Ghanaian baby named Ace-Liam has received approval from Guinness World Records to attempt a new record. The ambitious youngster, who has been painting since the tender age of six months, is set to become the youngest male artist in the world.
In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, the proud mother discussed her son's artistic journey. "He has been painting since he was six months old, and this will be his 13th painting. The behind-the-scenes of his creative process will be on his social media handles," she shared.
Explaining the requirements for the Guinness World Record attempt, she stated, "For his category, they provide specific criteria. He needs to participate in an exhibition, make sales, and provide evidence of the event, including media coverage and social media handles. If he doesn't sell the artwork, he won't qualify."
The current record for the youngest male artist is held by Dante Lamb, achieved at the age of three in 2003.
Ace-Liam's mother expressed gratitude for the support received so far and called on organizations, groups, and well-meaning Ghanaians to contribute to the success of the exhibition. "I want Ghanaians to rally behind him because he is on a quest to break a record that has stood for twenty years. This endeavour aims to change perceptions about artists and encourage parents to support their children's artistic pursuits," she urged.
