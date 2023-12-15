Meet one-year-old Ghanaian baby attempting to be GWR youngest male artist

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, the proud mother discussed her son's artistic journey. "He has been painting since he was six months old, and this will be his 13th painting. The behind-the-scenes of his creative process will be on his social media handles," she shared.

Explaining the requirements for the Guinness World Record attempt, she stated, "For his category, they provide specific criteria. He needs to participate in an exhibition, make sales, and provide evidence of the event, including media coverage and social media handles. If he doesn't sell the artwork, he won't qualify."

The current record for the youngest male artist is held by Dante Lamb, achieved at the age of three in 2003.