ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

GWR: Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana has a new world record holder in the person of Ace Liam, a one-year-old artist.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

The child attempted the Guinness World Records in Accra between January 18 and January 20, 2024.

Recommended articles

This was announced at a press conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

"We are thrilled to inform you that your application for Youngest Artist (male) has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!" the confirmation letter read.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Ace Liam's mother, Chantelle Eghan, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the support during her son's record attempt.

Little Liam started his bid for the World Record on Friday, December 18 at the Museum of Science and Technology, where Ace-Liam showcased his artistic prowess.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, the proud mother discussed her son's artistic journey. "He has been painting since he was six months old, and this will be his 13th painting. The behind-the-scenes of his creative process will be on his social media handles," she shared.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist Pulse Ghana

Explaining the requirements for the Guinness World Record attempt, she stated, "For his category, they provide specific criteria. He needs to participate in an exhibition, make sales, and provide evidence of the event, including media coverage and social media handles. If he doesn't sell the artwork, he won't qualify."

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Liam began painting at the tender age of six months.

Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist
Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist Pulse Ghana

The previous record holder, Dante Lamb, achieved the feat at the age of three in 2003

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dancegod Lloyd and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

Dancegod Lloyd and Asamoah Gyan battle out for the originator of Asylum dance challenge

Sean Paul shows wild excitement as he meets superstar King Promise

Sean Paul shows wild excitement as he meets superstar King Promise (VIDEO)

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Justin and Hailey Bieber married in 2019 [Instagram/@justinbieber]

Justin and Hailey Bieber are having a baby after 5 years of marriage