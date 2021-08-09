Tim Westwood congratulated Yaw Tog for the success of his 'Sore' song and asked him if he was surprised Stormzy jumped on it. "Stormzy did magic thing for me, so I will ever show love to Stormzy, he has really done something big for me," Yaw Tog said.

Yaw Tog and Stormzy Pulse Ghana

"Obviously a lot of Stormzy music is built for the U.K and international market so you brought him back to be heard," Tim Westwood said and added that "it caused controversy but I think it did make Stormzy more popular home".

Tim Westwood's comment comes at the back of the controversy after Yaw Tog spoke about his feature with Stormzy. Asked how he feels about it. Yaw Tog said "everybody has his own understanding, I was cool though" and Tim Westwood replied "a truthful statement".

The Ghanaian rapper with Kweku Flick and Amerado appeared on the popular radio show whilst they were in the U.K for an event a few days ago. The rappers did not just leave after the interview.