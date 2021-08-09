RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Your feature made Stormzy more popular in Ghana' - Tim Westwood tells Yaw Tog (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Tim Westwood has added his voice to the conversation about Yaw Tog and Stormzy's collaboration.

Stormzy, Yaw and Tim Westwood
Stormzy, Yaw and Tim Westwood

The top British DJ and radio presenter hosted the 'Sore' rapper with Kweku Flick and Amerado at his U.K based studio and reiterated that Yaw Tog's feature with Stormzy made the Brit rapper more popular in Ghana.

Recommended articles

Tim Westwood congratulated Yaw Tog for the success of his 'Sore' song and asked him if he was surprised Stormzy jumped on it. "Stormzy did magic thing for me, so I will ever show love to Stormzy, he has really done something big for me," Yaw Tog said.

Yaw Tog and Stormzy
Yaw Tog and Stormzy Yaw Tog and Stormzy Pulse Ghana

"Obviously a lot of Stormzy music is built for the U.K and international market so you brought him back to be heard," Tim Westwood said and added that "it caused controversy but I think it did make Stormzy more popular home".

Tim Westwood's comment comes at the back of the controversy after Yaw Tog spoke about his feature with Stormzy. Asked how he feels about it. Yaw Tog said "everybody has his own understanding, I was cool though" and Tim Westwood replied "a truthful statement".

www.instagram.com

The Ghanaian rapper with Kweku Flick and Amerado appeared on the popular radio show whilst they were in the U.K for an event a few days ago. The rappers did not just leave after the interview.

The three Kumarican rappers had a freestyle session on the show and you can watch it below.

Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Amerado freestyle! All SNAP on this! HARD! Westwood

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late Bernard Nyarko's caretaker drops secrets about his death (video)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late actor Bernard Nyarko’s caretaker speaks about his death

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa