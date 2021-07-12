RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don't be fooled, no slim tea or waist trainer can give you 'tapoli' shape - Yvonne Nelson

Selorm Tali

Yvonne Nelson wants you to know that there's no slim tea or waist trainer in the world that can give you a slim waist shape.

The sale of slim teas and waist trainers have been on the rise in recent days as women of today chase body goals for the gram, cute dresses or to boost their self-esteem. But according to Miss Nelson, people shouldn't fall for the slim tea and waist trainer scams as she discloses the only means women can have that banging body.

She disclosed this in a Twitter post on Sunday morning. "Before we go to church, lemme say this…baby gyal, no slimming tea/waist trainer is gonna give you no TAPOLI / snatched body, stop letting these companies/influencers fool you," she tweeted.

Yvonne Nelson [Instagram/YvonneNelsonGh]
Yvonne Nelson [Instagram/YvonneNelsonGh] Pulse Nigeria

In the tweet that has sparked a conversation about how to acquire slim waist bodies, the Ghanaian actress noted that it is only a surgical doctor or a girl's mother who can give her that flat tummy genetic inheritance.

According to the mother of one, if your banging body is not from a doctor or your mother, the only place you can get it is from the gym. "Two people, a doctor or your mum and one place, the gym can give you that body," she tweeted.

It's unclear what influenced Yvonne Nelson to come out with this message. However, we understand her because social media off-late is always flooded with some celebrities or influencers like her bestie, Belinda Dzata, who are advertising slim teas or waist trainers.

HAJIA BINTU is Ghana's favorite Tik Tok star on Twitter.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

