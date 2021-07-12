Don't be fooled, no slim tea or waist trainer can give you 'tapoli' shape - Yvonne Nelson

She disclosed this in a Twitter post on Sunday morning. "Before we go to church, lemme say this…baby gyal, no slimming tea/waist trainer is gonna give you no TAPOLI / snatched body, stop letting these companies/influencers fool you," she tweeted.

Pulse Nigeria

In the tweet that has sparked a conversation about how to acquire slim waist bodies, the Ghanaian actress noted that it is only a surgical doctor or a girl's mother who can give her that flat tummy genetic inheritance.

According to the mother of one, if your banging body is not from a doctor or your mother, the only place you can get it is from the gym. "Two people, a doctor or your mum and one place, the gym can give you that body," she tweeted.