Charles Onyeabor unveils new single 'Fine Girl,' celebrating women's beauty and strength

Charles Onyeabor is a one-of-a-kind musician who has carved out an impressive career. His repertoire includes many relatable topics, and "Fine Girl" is another fantastic addition.

More On Charles Onyeabor

Charles Onyekachi Onyeabor is an Italian-Nigerian singer, songwriter, and businessman. He is the eldest son of electro-Afro-funk pioneer William Onyeabor. After debuting in 2020, his debut studio album, Like Father, Like Son, was released in November 2023. As described by the BBC, Charles Onyeabor continues to keep his father's legacy alive in his music.

Onyeabor was influenced by the music of his father and followed in his footsteps as a funk musician. Onyeabor, who left Nigeria for Italy in 2003, started his music career after the death of his father, having started a business there due to racial discrimination. In 2020, Onyeabor released his first funk single, "They Can't Pull Us Down" featuring Miriam Taylor, and followed it with "Do It Your Way" featuring Enrico Matheis. The official video of his single "We All Need More Love" featuring Italian-Nigerian singer Evry, screened on MTV.

According to Onyeabor, his creative process happens mostly in the car and when he’s alone in the house. In 2022, Onyeabor won Africa’s Diaspora Artist at the 2022 Scream African Women Awards. In March 2023, he performed in Germany at Afrobeat Invasion alongside Psquare, Otile Brown, Abrantee, and May7ven. In August of the same year, he performed at the 36th Sanremo Rock Festival, which is part of the RAI-organized Sanremo Music Festival in Sanremo, Liguria.

