Charles Onyeabor unveils new single 'Fine Girl,' celebrating women's beauty and strength

Delving deep into "Fine Girl," Charles' second single of the year, is a colourful and poignant ode to a remarkable woman, highlighting her unmatched beauty and power. Charles claims that no one can walk in her footsteps and celebrates her individuality in his honeyed words. "Fine Girl" celebrates the amazing attributes of women everywhere, taking its message beyond the life of a single person. The song pays beautiful tribute to women, appreciating their value and contributions to our lives as well as their inner and outer beauty.
The son of the late, great musician William Onyeabor, Charles Onyeabor, has released his most recent track, "Fine Girl." This release follows closely on the heels of his previous track, "Black or White," which featured Luna. Music lovers gave "Black or White" a raving reception, praising it greatly. The former's success is expected to support the recently released solo effort "Fine Girl," which is tailored to fit every type of listener.
Charles Onyeabor is a one-of-a-kind musician who has carved out an impressive career. His repertoire includes many relatable topics, and "Fine Girl" is another fantastic addition.
Charles Onyekachi Onyeabor is an Italian-Nigerian singer, songwriter, and businessman. He is the eldest son of electro-Afro-funk pioneer William Onyeabor. After debuting in 2020, his debut studio album, Like Father, Like Son, was released in November 2023. As described by the BBC, Charles Onyeabor continues to keep his father's legacy alive in his music.
Onyeabor was influenced by the music of his father and followed in his footsteps as a funk musician. Onyeabor, who left Nigeria for Italy in 2003, started his music career after the death of his father, having started a business there due to racial discrimination. In 2020, Onyeabor released his first funk single, "They Can't Pull Us Down" featuring Miriam Taylor, and followed it with "Do It Your Way" featuring Enrico Matheis. The official video of his single "We All Need More Love" featuring Italian-Nigerian singer Evry, screened on MTV.
According to Onyeabor, his creative process happens mostly in the car and when he’s alone in the house. In 2022, Onyeabor won Africa’s Diaspora Artist at the 2022 Scream African Women Awards. In March 2023, he performed in Germany at Afrobeat Invasion alongside Psquare, Otile Brown, Abrantee, and May7ven. In August of the same year, he performed at the 36th Sanremo Rock Festival, which is part of the RAI-organized Sanremo Music Festival in Sanremo, Liguria.
In November 2023, Onyeabor released his 20-track debut album, Like Father, Like Son, which met with positive reviews. Drawing from its title and cover art, which symbolizes Charles and his father, The Nation described the album as Charles’ way of expressing deep gratitude and admiration for his dad’s influence. Onyeabor was one of the contestants of Una voce per San Marino in 2022. His singles, "They Can't Pull Us Down" and "Ije Nwoke" were featured in Lonzo Nzekwe's 2023 crime thriller Orah, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023.