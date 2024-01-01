Kellyyung progresses on his journey with new album ‘Continuity’

On this album, Kellyyung takes his listeners on a journey of exposure into his latest musings, struggles and adventures.

The album, ‘Continuity’ by Kellyyung contains 14 enthralling songs, each of which opens up a new capsule in the artiste’s mind.

Speaking on the project, Kellyyung explains that “The Journey EP led me to the creation of this album which is why it is titled ‘Continuity’.

“Many of the stories I told in the extended play are continuing in this album, and I want my fans to listen to it that way too. This project is all about good music, so I have no overt expectations for it. I just want it to do as well as I know it can when people fully resonate with the songs on it.”

Kellyyung who is an extremely talented artist with years of experience in the music scene is taking further steps in his career with this new offering in album form which he expects to keep his listeners excited while simultaneously bringing in new fans to his fold.

‘Continuity’ album by Kellyyung is available on all streaming services.

Listen to the song below:

