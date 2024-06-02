ADVERTISEMENT
King Promise misses coveted Artiste of the Year title at 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a surprising turn of events at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), King Promise, Ghana’s most celebrated Afrobeat/Afropop musician, missed out on the coveted Artiste of the Year title.

King Promise
King Promise

The award, widely regarded as the highest honor in Ghanaian music, was instead claimed by Stonebwoy, adding another impressive accolade to his illustrious career.

The awards night, held at the Grand Arena in Accra, was filled with anticipation and excitement as fans and industry insiders speculated on who would take home the top honor.

King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, was a strong contender for the title, given his outstanding contributions to the music scene over the past year. His album "5 Star" received critical acclaim, and his singles consistently topped the charts.

King Promise delivered a remarkable performance at the awards, captivating the audience with his smooth vocals and engaging stage presence. Despite the stellar performance and his significant impact on Ghanaian music, the Artiste of the Year title eluded him this time.

While King Promise missed out on the top prize, he didn’t leave empty-handed. He took home the award for Best Afro-Pop Song, Best Afrobeat/Afro-Pop Artiste, and Song of the Year awards recognizing his exceptional talent and contributions to the industry.

Despite not winning the top honor, his impact on the industry is undeniable, and he continues to be a major force in Ghanaian music. Fans eagerly anticipate what he will bring next, as his journey is far from over.

While Stonebwoy took home the top honor, several other artists were also recognized for their contributions to Ghanaian music. His win marks a significant milestone in his career and sets the stage for even greater achievements.

