LilWin announces premiere dates for his latest production ‘A Country Called Ghana’

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has announced the much-anticipated premiere dates for his latest production, 'A Country Called Ghana'.

Lilwin, Ramsey Nouah and other Nollywood stars

The comedy-drama promises to be a delightful and entertaining portrayal of Ghanaian culture and society. Scheduled to premiere in major cinemas across Ghana, 'A Country Called Ghana' is set to hit the screens on May 5 and 6, 2024.

The film, "A Country Called Ghana," which commenced filming last month, is set to showcase an array of Nollywood talents including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu.

This star-studded production has generated significant anticipation among audiences in both Ghana and Nigeria, largely due to the esteemed cast involved in the project.

In a recent announcement, actor LilWin disclosed the premiere dates for the film, stating, "A Country called Ghana, we shall premiere it on the 5th and 6th, Accra and Kumasi."

OfficialLilWin on Instagram: "5th and 6th may ooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

In a previous interview, the actor revealed that the movie was crafted to reach the renowned streaming platform, Netflix, hence the inclusion of Nollywood luminaries.

"A Country Called Ghana" promises to delve into various facets of Ghanaian life, blending humor with poignant storytelling to offer viewers a captivating cinematic experience.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the forthcoming premiere, LilWin described "A Country Called Ghana" as a labor of love, celebrating the diverse and vibrant tapestry of Ghanaian culture.

Reymond Awusei Johnson

