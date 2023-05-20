ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment  >  Movies

AMVCA 2023: 9th edition takes place tonight, May 20

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards will tonight, May 20 recognize all deserving talents who have for their works contributed to and impacted society through film.

It will honor a robust year of exceptional film releases from some of the finest filmmakers on the continent.

The three-day event kicked off with a series of pre-show activities on May 18 with the grand night happening tonight in Lagos, Nigeria in attendance of top-tier industry players, Film, and TV stars gathered in one room to experience creativity and celebrate one another.

The event starts at WAT 1600hrs and CAT 1700hrs across all Africa Magic channels on DSTV with Toke Makinwa, Sir Uti, Sika Osei and VJ Adams hosting the red carpet

Ace TV and Radio personality IK Osakioduwa and Miss South African Universe 2019, Zozi Tunzi, will play host at this year's edition.

This will be the beauty Queens first time on the AMVCA stage, hoping to dazzle the audience on the night.

Catch all the exclusive content and photos of the AMVCA here.

