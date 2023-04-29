ADVERTISEMENT
I was paid GHC 1,000 for movie roles - Kyeiwaa

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Popular Kumawood actor, Rose Akua Atta known as Kyeiwaa has revealed the amount she was paid for movie roles.

Kyeiwaa holds bridal shower

The actress in a recent interview disclosed that she was paid an amount of GHC 1,000 after her movie roles, and even that was paid in bits.

"I was paid 1,000 cedis for my movie roles, concerns were raised to increase my payment to 14,000 cedis but were declined.

The amount was usually paid in bits, which is a distortion for accounting"

She further debunked rumors that she was paid huge sums for her movie roles

"I dare anyone who claims I was paid such an amount to speak up"

The aced actor has been off the movie scene for some time now in the USA seeking other greener pastures following the huge sinking of the movie industry.

