'I'll take legal action if you don't refrain from airing my content" - Ruth Kadri warns

She pointed out that the unauthorized airing of her movies not only violated her rights but also negatively impacted the livelihoods of the many individuals involved in the production process.

"I have a lot of love for the entire country, but I'm deeply disappointed that a major TV station in Ghana would take my content, edit it, and broadcast it as if they have the license to do so. And it's not just one station, it's multiple. I've hesitated to watermark my content because I believe it would detract from its quality. This is my first warning, and it will be the last because if it happens again, you will hear from my legal team."