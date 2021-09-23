In recent days, both Lil Win and Dr Likee, have been a subject on social media as netizens have been arguing about which of them is funnier.

At the back of this debate, Kumawood comic actor, Abraham Davies aka Salinko, has noted that Dr Likee should respect his seniors because he (Dr Likee) cannot be compared to him (Salinko) and others because they have reached legendary status.

Salinko, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, emphasized that it will be wrong to compare Ras Nene to Lil Win because Lil Win, who is also a musician, is still very popular even after a decade in the industry.

“Lil Win has been around for more than a decade and he fits in any role given to him. Whether it is comedy or serious roles Lil Win will execute them with ease. Ras Nene is not a bad actor but Lil Win has been consistent and funny so comparing the two is like comparing some of these young rappers to Sarkodie which is totally disrespectful,” he said.

Graphic.com.gh also quoted him to have said that “we need to respect the seniors in the game and appreciate their contribution. I respect any actor who has been around for more than a decade and is still relevant".

Dr Likee aka Ras Nene has been in the Kumawood industry for several years and is famed for playing tough-guy roles such as armed robber, land guard or gangster. However, he switched characters to play comic roles in skits which have shot him to fame.