Since today is the beginning of the new month, Clemento Suarez took the opportunity to eulogise some comedians who have contributed immensely to the growth of the comic and film industry in Ghana.

And this includes one of Ghana’s favourite screen goddesses, Nana Ama McBrown.

Clemento Suarez described the mother of one as a ‘screen goddess, god-actress, talk show mama, cooking show boss, most talented actress in Ghana and one of the most beautiful personalities on the continent, both outward and inward.’

He said Nana Ama Mcbrown ‘is the queen of comic acting (movies) and one of the most successful actresses on the continent starring in over 500 movies.’

He further described her as ‘the face of TV commercials in the country’.

