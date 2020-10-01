Clemento Suarez, in a long post on Thursday, October 1, heaped praises on the comedienne and listed her achievements in the Ghana show business industry.

He crowned her as the Queen of Ghana comedy, adding that she is ‘one of the most successful brand ambassadors and influencers’.

He further described her as someone who ‘can qualify to be one of the happiest looking people on the gram and has been an all-round newsworthy personality – from good acting to comedy to content creation to show hosting to gracing occasions to scandals to controversies to fighting’.

Clemento Suarez uploaded a photo of Afia with the caption [unedited]: “New day, new month. I wish everyone well. Let me use this opportunity to introduce to the world one of the biggest names in Ghanaian comedy. Her name is Valentina Nana Afia Agyeiwaa affectionately called "Morda as in Mother" but in showbiz - Afia Schwarzenegger. @queenafiaschwarzenegger has been in the limelight consistently for a decade. The mother of 3 and orphans in Ghana is a "38" year old actress, tv and radio presenter, information centre and female beef championship title holder. She is currently the queen of comic act (tv series) as Afia Schwarzenegger remains the biggest tv comic series produced by a woman @delayghana and led by a woman (lead cast) Very strong and bold but with a soft and likeable personality. She can qualify to be one of the happiest looking people on the gram. She has been an all-round newsworthy personality-from good acting to comedy to content creation to show hosting to gracing occasions to scandals to controversies to fighting Afia has seen it all. The award-winning actress has a lot of brands on her desk. One of the most successful brand ambassadors and influencers. Today I want to appreciate you for your contribution to the showbiz industry in Ghana but more especially comedy. You are a heroine who critically and seriously doesn't need controversies to thrive. Awesome personality. Great talent. Wonderful mother. Keep working hard and make Ghana proud. I love you @queenafiaschwarzenegger, be good. Enjoy.”