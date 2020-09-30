8 things you should know about Mahama’s daughter Farida

Farida hosted a Q-and-A session on her Instagram a few days ago where she disclosed some fascinating things about herself.

Farida, who is among the three children Mahama has with Lordina Mahama, disclosed in the Q-and-A session that she isn’t interested in politics, and sometimes gets hurt when her dad is attacked.

She also talked about her education level, life as a daughter of Mahama, social media life, favourite musicians and more.

Without wasting match time, let’s take you through eight (8) things you should know about Farida Mahama.

1. She isn’t in tertiary yet

When asked by a fan whether she is in the university or not, she replied, saying: “No, I’m not, sadly.”

2. Farida doesn’t know the difference between President’s daughter and a common daughter

She believes it’s normal to be the daughter of a President. According to Farida, “it feels normal” to be the daughter of a President.

3. Why she has only two pictures on her Instagram

If you follow Farida on social media, you would notice that she has only two gallery posts of herself on her page. Her reasons? “It’s too much work. And I have no nice pictures.”

4. She’s a foodie and addicted to phone

One of her followers asked what she spends her time doing, and she responded by saying: “Eating, and just use my phone the whole day.”

5. Attacks on her dad hurts her

She isn’t cool with all the political attacks on her father, but she doesn’t bother too much.

6. Farida has no interest in politics

According to her, politics isn’t her future dream and wouldn’t venture into it. “No, I’m not really interested in politics,” she said when asked if she aspires to be a politician like her dad in the future.

7. She doesn’t speak any local language

Farida disclosed that she doesn’t have a good command over any local dialect by she’s trying to learn Twi.

8. She doesn’t have a favourite Ghanaian musician – she likes all of them